The Federal High Court sitting in Warri, Delta State, today, Monday, January 9, dismissed a certificate forgery suit filed by the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP House of Reps Candidate for Warri Federal Constituency in the forthcoming February 25 polls, Mr. Kelly Emiojerenre Esuku, against the Member Representing Warri Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives and Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief (Dr.) Thomas Ereyitomi.

The Court, described the suit as a nullity, saying the time to adjudicate had expired.

While delivering the judgment in suit No. FHC/WR/CS/90/2022, Mr. Kelly Esuku & Anor Vs. Hon Thomas Ereyitomi & 2 ors, the Presiding Judge, Justice Okon Abang, slammed the plaintiffs, with a five hundred thousand naira cost, saying the judgment should serve as a deterrent to “mentally unstable people, who want to use cases for purposes not serious enough”.