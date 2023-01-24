–Says he wants to eradicate poverty through tech.

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

A serving member of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, Richardson Ojeka, has donated 20 pieces of laptops to Government Secondary School, Alungu Lungu, Gwarinpa in Abuja Municipal Area Council, AMAC.

The donation, which was made in partnership with Africado Foundation and the International Labour Organisation, ILO, is part of his Community Development Service, CDS.

Speaking at the occasion, the corps member said his vision was to empower the students with everything they need to succeed in the technological world..

Besides, he said that he wants to create future billionaire through technology and end poverty by empowering the young ones with the necessary technological skills.

According to him, “If you change a man, the man can change the world. This project is called Students Innovation Hub and the Students Innovation Hub has a vision to empower teenagers, students with everything that they need to the tech world.

“To be a billionaire in technology, you need a phone or a laptop and data. Anybody can be a billionaire in technology, anybody can escape poverty using technology.

“So the most sustainable way to end poverty is by empowering young people with the relevant technological skills needed.

“In the next three months, every students that will participate in this programme must move from a rookie to a tech expert.

“Imagine every students in Nigeria creating a website. Facebook was developed by a white guy, or is not impossible for an African to develop Facebook, it is not impossible for an Afrocan to develop Whatsapp, it is not impossible for an African to develop Twitter, the entire technological product we are using today is created by the white, are we cursed? No. Just that we don’t have the right programme.

“In three months time, we are going to have 30 students graduate from the tech hub and all of them will be people building and developing websites.”

He commended the former governor of Akwa Ibom State, Chief Godswill Akpabio for his assistance.

Also speaking, the representative of the Country Director of the International Labour Organisation, ILO, Segun Tekun, said, “I want to say that we are part of this because Africa’s transition to digital economy of course Nigeria is a big partner to that transition.

“So transition to digital economy will provide jobs when people have the right skills and that is why we are going to partner with this project to ensure that we deliver the right skills to the right people so that we as Nigerians can be able to benefit from the transition to digital economy.”

The principal and management of the school expressed their deep gratitude to Mr. Richardson Ojeka for all his contributions to the school and the community, ranging from Alungu Lungu women empowerment seminar and national debate championship of which alungu Lungu community came first in the debate competition in Abuja.

He also lauded the corps member, who is doing his primary assignment in the school for scholarship offers to some students.

The Principal added, “And now we have students innovation hub from the same Corp Member Mr. Richardson Ojeka. He is such a passion and compassionate corp member with great determination to help and assist underprivileged one, he is someone our leaders and other corp members should emulate,” adding that “the initiative would be sustainable as we hope to have great icons and tech guru from this school.”