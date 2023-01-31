By Ada Osadebe

Controversial Nigerian Singer, Portable has stormed social media yet again with another call-out on his colleague, Seyi Vibez’s.

Jumping on the bandwagon and comparison, Portable, accused the ‘Chance’ hitmaker of imitating Asake’s style of music on his Instagram page on Tuesday.

He claimed that Seyi Vibez is always copying Asake’s pattern of doing things.

The Zazuu Crooner also called out highly sought-after cinematographer and music video director, TG Omori, for sidelining his friend Asake and diverting his attention to Seyi Vibez.

He also spoke on fake love in the industry as he lambastes TG Omori and Seyi Vibez.

In his words: “Change pattern make dem no see you finish. Na so TG Omori see Asake finish. Na him dey shoot video for Asake o before you know, he see say Seyi Vibez trend, he run go meet Seyi Vibez wey dey copy Asake.

" No be Asake pattern Seyi Vibez dey do? No love in the city. Dem no see my fake do, copy copy. Sing your own pattern, me I gat my own pattern. Why dem dey do that thing? Fake love dey industry."

Since the release of his 2022 album “Billion Dollar Baby,” Seyi Vibez has experienced an increase in popularity and support. His mainstream career was catapulted by the album, and he hasn’t looked back since.

On Monday, hours after Asake released a new song tited ‘Yoga’, the street-pop sensation, Seyi Vibez also previewed his new track via his Instagram account on Monday.