.As Prelate says Lagos, a reference point for visionary leadership

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has urged religious leaders, particularly the Prelate and clergymen of the Methodist Church Nigeria to continuously pray for Nigeria and Lagos State as the country ahead of the February 25 and March 11, general elections in the country.

Sanwo-Olu, who gave the charge, while addressing the Prelate, Methodist Church Nigeria, His Eminence Oliver Abah, an entourage at Lagos House Marina, during a courtesy call, said the prayers and counsel of the religious leaders are most needed at the present time.

He also urged Nigerians to conduct themselves in a way and manner that will continue to guarantee the peace and security of the country.

While congratulating Abah on his election as the Prelate of the Methodist Church Nigeria, Sanwo-Olu, also called for continuous collaboration, partnership, and the relationship between the church and government.

He said: “It is the beginning of a new year and we expect that in the course of the year, a lot of things will happen in our country including the forthcoming elections. So there is no better time to continue to pray for this country and the state, to ensure that the wishes of the people are reflected.

“We don’t have any other place and everyone of us has a role to play as stakeholders and leaders in our community to ensure that we use our space well so that at the of the day, we still have a country, a state and people to continue to lead because we are in a position of leadership and God will bless all of us. Your prayers and counsel will be most needed at this time.”

Earlier, Abah commended Sanwo-Olu’s giant strides in Lagos State in different critical sectors, especially the Lagos Blue Line Rail, which is expected to be commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari later this month.

He said: “Our general overview of Nigeria’s political and developmental landscape has left us in no doubt about the uncommon giant strides being recorded in the foremost State in Nigeria, Lagos. Through the vision, perspicacity, and tenacity of your administration and that of your predecessors, Lagos State has become the cynosure of all eyes and the reference point for excellence in administration, visionary leadership, and welfare for all Lagosians and more.

“We want to give you assurance of our support as a church. Given the commendable succession plan in Lagos State which has assured incremental development and progress and the giant strides, projects, and vision of your administration, we do not have any doubts about your continuation in office through a resounding success during the 2023 elections.“

The Prelate was accompanied by the National Women Fellowship President and the Wife of the Prelate, Deaconess Maria Abah; Secretary of Conference, Methodist Church Nigeria, Rt. Revd (Dr.) Babatunde Abiodun Taiwo and his wife, Nneoma; Bishop Diocese of Ikeja and Chairman of the Lagos State chapter of the Christians Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rt. Rev (Dr.) STV Adegbite; Prelate Chaplain, Very Revd Ine Ekpeyong; Lay President Diocese of Lagos, Sir, Gbolahan Oriyomi and the Lay President of Diocese of Lagos Mainland, Sir Sola Adu.