By Levinus Nwabughiogu

The House of Representatives yesterday directed the Clerk to the National Assembly to transmit the 35 bills on Electoral Act Amendment to President Muhammadu Buhari for assent.

The bills were said to have fulfilled the provisions of Section 9(2) of the Constitution and have been considered by 27 State Houses of Assembly.

This came barely 24 hours after the Senate did same

Similarly, they have also received the approval of 24 state assemblies.

However, the state houses of assemblies rejected 9 bills including financial and administrative autonomy for local government councils.

The House also called on Gombe, Jigawa, Kebbi, Kwara, Oyo, Plateau, Sokoto, Taraba, and Zamfara State Houses of assembly yet to approve the bills to do the needful.

The resolutions of the House followed the consideration of a motion by Ahmed Idris Wase, Ndudi Godwin Elumelu, Hassan Fulata and 68 other lawmakers.

Presenting the motion, Fulata who is the House chairman, Rules and Business Community said that 68 Bills were seeking alterations before the House and the Senate as at February 23, 2022.

He added that only 44 bills eventually got approval by both chambers and we’re transmitted to the State Houses of Assembly for their resolutions on the 27 March, 2022.

Informing that 27 Houses forwarded their resolutions on the Bills, Fulata however listed 35 Constitution Alteration Bills that have satisfied the provisions of Section 9 (2) of the Constitution, for passage into law, having been approved by not less than 24 State Houses of Assembly.

He said: “Constitution (Fifth Alteration) Bill No. 3–(Change of Names of Afikpo North and Afikpo South Local Government Areas (Ebonyi State);

(b) Constitution (Fifth Alteration) Bill No. 4–Change of Name of Kunchi Local Government Constitution (Fifth Alteration) Bill No. 5–Change of Names of Egbado North and Egbado South Local Government Areas (Ogun State);

Constitution (Fifth Alteration) Bill No. 7–Correction of the name of Atigbo Local Government Area (Oyo State);

Constitution (Fifth Alteration) Bill No. 8–Correction of Name of Obia/Akpor Local Government Area (Rivers State).