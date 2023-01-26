Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

There was confusion among residents of Saburi, Dei-Dei in Abuja Municipal Area Council AMAC of the Federal Capital Territory FCT on Thursday morning as a fuel tanker discharging its products exploded midway and went up in flames.

The sound of the explosion at the Orange filling Station sent shockwaves among staff, motorists and residents who immediately scampered to safety.

Vanguard gathered the 45,000-litre tanker was discharging its products at about 7:30am when after offloading one and half of the three compartments, it suddenly burst in flames.

However, firefighters from the Dei-Dei Fire Station of the Federal Fire Service, alongside personnel of the FCT Fire Service were immediately mobilized to the scene and were able to halt the fire from spreading, and consequently put it out after some hours.