By Idowu Bankole

Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has debunked claims its Chairperson, Lauretta Onochie proposed to have 18 Special Assistants which is brewing a crisis in the commission.

The NDDC noted that rather than approve of such an increase in personal staff, the Chairman, Lauretta Onochie insisted on a drastic reduction in the number of aides attached to Board members.

A statement sent to Vanguard, signed by Ibitoye Abosede, Director, Corporate Affairs, said, “this falsehood is being perpetrated is an indication of a ploy to misinform the public in a bid to distract the Board”.

The statement reads in part:

“The attention of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has been drawn to a publication by an online publication, of Wednesday, January 18, 2023, entitled: Crisis Rocks Niger Delta Commission, NDDC As Board Members Move Against Chairman, Lauretta Onochie…

“The story alleges that A fresh crisis has hit the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) over an alleged attempt by the Chairman of the Governing Board of the agency, Lauretta Onochie, to take over the duties of the Managing Director, Dr Samuel Ogbuku.

“The publication further alleged that the former presidential media aide attempted to create the office of the Executive Chairperson and also proposed to have 18 Special Assistants, which were rejected.

“Nothing can be farther from the truth. We are, therefore, constrained to respond to the false story about an imaginary move by the members of the NDDC Board against its Chairman, Lauretta Onochie.

“We urge members of the public to disregard the story which is obviously a mischievous concoction of lies designed to sow seeds of discord among members of the Board who are united in their resolve to make a difference in the Niger Delta.

“The truth is that the Chairman insisted on a drastic reduction in the number of aides attached to Board members.

“That this falsehood is being perpetrated is an indication of a ploy to misinform the public in a bid to distract the Board.

“We assure our stakeholders and members of the public that the NDDC Governing Board will neither be distracted nor divided in its resolve to do things differently and make a difference in the Niger Delta.