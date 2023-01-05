…alleges victimisation

By Joseph Erunke

THE national leadership of the College of Education Academic Staff Union, COEASU, has kicked against the sack of its chairman in Abia State College of Education, Technical, Arochukwu, ASCETA, Comrade Egesi Onyemaechi Kevin, by the college provost, Dr. Philips Nto.

The union, which alleged victimisation in the action of the provost, asked the State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, to immediately call him to order.

In a statement in Abuja by the General Secretary, Dr. Ahmed Bazza Lawan, the union noted that the sack of Kevin in the name of reorganisation in the institution was not tenable, saying it would not allow the action to stand.

It said the provost lacked the constitutional mandate to unilaterally sack the lecturer, vowing to press further with appropriate action as a national body if the demand was not heeded immediately.

“We call on the Executive Governor of Abia State, His Excellency, Dr. Okezie Victor Ikpeazu, to urgently call the Provost of ASCETA, Arochukwu to order and stop the reign of terror, vendetta and victimization being perpetuated under the guise of reorganization in the College.

“In this season of Christmas, when love is in the air as people are exchanging gifts and forgiving each other, the only thing the Provost could offer is to terminate the appointment of the innocent union chairman, who is the bread winner of his family, in flagrant disregard for statutes and every sense of decorum.

” Even the letter conveying the purported sack betrays the reckless impunity and malicious intent of the Provost as it was issued on 19th December and made effective the next day. “

The union alleged that the provost lacked the requisite qualifications to occupy the office and also failed to take counsel and advice from those who could guide him in running the college effectively.

“The only offence of our comrade chairman is that he has been at the vanguard of representing the collective yearning of the academic staff union within the College for good governance and fair treatment.

“The Provost’s decision to sack him is out of personal vendetta against the union chairman’s consistent and lawful call for the right thing to be done in the College.

“We have seen through the antics of the Provost to provoke public interest at the expense of accuracy by using the media to project the Union Chairman as being redundant. The question is, does the Provost have the power to approbate and reprobate concurrently on such an establishment matter relying on the unilateral processes of his own volition without recourse to the Governing Council, any government white paper and/or the conditions of service applicable to Colleges of Education in Nigeria?

“We call on all well-meaning people not to fall for the cheap blackmail!

“In the interest of lawful order and industrial peace, our Union is calling on the Abia State government to call the Provost to order and ask him to rescind the decision. It is our hope that this call would be heeded immediately as we shall not hesitate to press further with appropriate action as a national body.”