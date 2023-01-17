By Nnamdi Ojiego

A Coalition of Civil Society Organizations, CSOs, said it has concluded plans to honour the Inspector General of Police, Mr Usman Alkali Baba, for his role in “redefining leadership” in the Nigeria Police Force.

The group, which is an umbrella body of civil society groups in Nigeria, said the award of honour on the IGP was in recognition of the culture of transparency, accountability and good leadership, which has become the hallmark of his leadership of the police force.

In a statement issued in Lagos by the secretary, Princess Abiodun Balogun, the coalition said: “After critical and painstaking efforts, premised on the unprecedented improvement in the compliance to human rights obligations, discipline, welfare and infrastructural transformation, that have been witnessed since the assumption of office by the IGP, we have resolved to honour him, with the award of the Grand Defender of Democracy and People’s Rights.

“This honour is also an appreciation of his avowed commitment and determination in tackling all forms of criminalities, and the high morale within the rank and file of the police, due to the prudent use of the enormous support given to the force, by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“It was under his watch that the Nigeria Police have witnessed a tremendous increase and improvement in the purchase of armaments and accoutrements for policemen including the rebranding of the Force to meet with global best standards and citizens’ satisfaction based on his leadership style and direction of the police.”

The statement emphasised that the award was the beginning of a greater effort to give a pat on the back of those who on a daily basis, put their life at risk for the greater good of the country.