By Ibrahim Hassan,Kaduna

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has warned that the renewed pressure by Igbo leaders for the unconditional release of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) is a recipe for greater conflict.

While reacting to recent calls by the Council of Elders of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Worldwide, and the Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo for Nnamdi Kanu to be released without trial, CNG Spokesperson, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman in a statement on Sunday night, said the Federal Government should discountenance any such calls to avoid setting dangerous precedence in the country.

“The Igbo leaders after a meeting in Abuja on Friday, said they are planning to organise a peace summit to discuss ways of addressing insecurity in the country and the South-east especially and the desire that Nnamdi Kanu should be released”, among others.

However,the CNG said,” it is unpatriotic and unreasonable for leaders to openly shield IPOB and other authors of mindless violence and separatism who see it as their duty to actualise what their fathers started in 1966, namely to bring about the realisation of a separate State of Biafra through the force of arms and terrorist tactics.”

“Today, everyone can see that the diabolical scheme planned and exhibited in the actions and clamours of IPOB, supported morally and politically by the vast majority of the plant and affrighted Igbo elite, politicians, traditional rulers, business persons, and the larger population of this ethnic group that has pushed Nigeria to the precipice.”

“We are convinced that this renewed determined pressure from the Igbo leaders is part of a wider plot to see through the secession of the South-East from Nigeria. It is now real and cannot be avoided or deferred any longer without terrible consequences.”

“As the representatives of various interest groups from Northern Nigeria, the CNG has watched and studied these events carefully and with considerable restraint and maturity, to the point of condoning and accommodating several unreasonable and unacceptable actions that have been perpetrated against Nigerians collectively, and Northerners in particular.”

“Of late however, the calls for the unconditional release of Kanu have pushed matters to a point whereby silence has become complicity and inaction no longer an option with unprovoked evictions, attacks and killings of northerners in various parts of the South-east resulting from the hate campaigns and propaganda being conducted by regional and ethnic agitators solidly backed by their leaders,” the CNG alleged.