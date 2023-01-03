By Esther Onyegbula

The family of Rev. Solomon Hunwi on Sunday visited the Hephzibah homes for the motherless children in Badagry, Lagos, to celebrate the new year with them.

The family, children of the orphanage and staff who appeared in same attires, danced to music, cranked jokes and sing different songs.

Addressing the children, Hunwi urged them to be closer to God, be obedient to the authority and take lead from the people taking care of them.

“Maybe after being abandoned by your parents, some of you here would have joined a bad gang or some would have gone to the grave.

“But thank God for directing some people to come and establish this place for your upkeep.

“Children, what we are celebrating today is new year, looking back from Jan to Dec. 2022, everyone will say thank God for preserving our lives.

“It takes the grace of the Lord to be alive today and that’s why I organised this party here with you,” he said.

He said that he had been celebrating the first Sunday of the year in his home in the last 40 years, adding that something manifested to him that he should celebrate with less privilege.

Hunwi said he had met the staff of the orphanage home to know the procedure for organising parties at the home and they welcomed him.

“I have brought my tailor here to measure all the children and staff so that we can put on the same attires for this occasion so that it will be colourful.

“It is my pleasure to celebrate the first Sunday with the motherless children and it gives me the joy to be celebrating among them,” he said.

He promised to visit a yearly affair.

Also, Mrs Joke Hunwi, the wife, said when her husband came up with the idea of visiting the orphanage she supported it.

“Honestly, being in the midst of motherless children remain me of so many things when I was growing up.

“I feel so delighted seeing their smiling faces and my joy is unlimited seeing them eating, singing and dancing with us,” she said.

Miss Chinyere Okafor, Senior Care-Giver, Hephzibah homes, the children were happy because the man had organised a new year party for them.

She prayed that may the good God continue to bless the family and give them the grace to continue what they have started.

Okafor said that different people had been coming with food items and cash gifts for the children as a result of the season we are in.

Okafor said Hephzibah Homes is a Home for orphans, destitute, abused and vulnerable children.

She said the homes was owned by Tree of Life in Apapa, Lagos where huge amount of money was being sent monthly for their upkeep.

The children were given delicious food and drinks and there were joy and happiness registered on their faces.