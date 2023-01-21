…Establishes skills acquisition centre for alma mater

By Ochuko Akuopha

THE Government College, Ughelli Old Boys Association, GCUOBA, Class of 1980, has congratulated Chief Albert Akpomudje, SAN, on his emergence as President General, World Wide, PGWW, of the association, describing it as well deserved.

Akpomudje was returned unopposed during the election into National Executive Council, NEC, of GCUOBA as part of activities to mark the 78th reunion of the association.

A skills acquision centre that was established by the Class of 1980 was among several other projects that were commissioned during the reunion.

The Class of 1980, in a statement by its Chairman, Sir. Endurance Miuweme and Secretary, Mr. Lucky Uveruve, noted that Akpomudje’s emergence was in recognition of his immense contributions and commitment to the growth and development of the school.

The statement expressed optimism that Akpomudje would bring his wealth of experience to bear in piloting the affairs of the association to greater heights.

The statement also congratulated Pastor Wilson Egbodje on his emergence as Secretary General of the association, lauding the Arc Charles Majoroh led outgone executive for the achievements they recorded in the school.

Speaking with newsmen the decision of the class to establish the skills acquisition centre, Miuweme said: ‘When we passed through this school, we saw many vocational studies like wood work, metal work and others.

“Over the years, we felt that, with the current situation of things in Nigeria, getting theoretical knowledge is not enough because of lack of jobs. We just felt it wise to get the students to learn some skills for them to be focused and get engaged and not to run into internet fraud.

“We have tailoring which is what is called today, fashion and designing and the other one, leather work, specifically shoe making and maybe over time, they will produce bags as well.”