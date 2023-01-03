.

The APC Presidential Campaign Council, PCC, has pooh-poohed Chief Edwin Clark’s endorsement of Obi, saying the action has no effect on its candidate.

According to the council, Pa Clark and former President Olusegun Obasanjo, who, on January 1, endorsed Obi, had, in the prelude to the 2019 presidential election, also endorsed former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, then-candidate of the opposition PDP against the incumbent, APC’s President Buhari.

Chief Spokesperson of the APC PCC and Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Mr Festus Keyamo, told Vanguard yesterday in Abuja that even the Ijaw boys, who were followers of former President Goodluck Jonathan, whom Chief Clark supported in 2015, were now rooting for the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

He said it would appear that some of the elders, who had expressed support for Mr Obi had lost touch with their base.

Also Read

Clark endorses Peter Obi

Keyamo said: “It is the same thing I said for Obasanjo that applies to my respected father, Edwin Clark. These are elders, who endorsed Atiku Abubakar in 2019. The votes they gave Atiku in 2019, they have carried those votes to Obi.

“My father, Edwin Clark, has never supported APC for the Presidency since 2015. This endorsement has no effect at all on Asiwaju.

“Meanwhile, even the Ijaw boys, who were followers of Jonathan whom Clark supported in 2015 have since started mobilising for Asiwaju. Unfortunately, it appears some of these respected elders have lost touch with their base.”

Vanguard News Nigeria