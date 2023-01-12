CKay

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Afrobeats sensational superstar, Chukwuka Ekweani popularly known as CKay, has earned another recognition in his stellar career.

The talented singer, songwriter, and producer has reportedly been named the best-selling African artiste in the United States of America (USA) after his record-breaking international hit song ‘Love Nwantiti’ earned over 1.6 million dollars in 2022 — which is the largest amount ever achieved by an African artiste.

The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) declared ‘Love Nwantiti’ platinum after it sold more than a million copies in the US alone is the first song to achieve such a milestone and it has earned over 550 million on-demand streams in the USA.

On Wednesday, January 11, 2023, CKay confirmed the latest achievement on his social media page after he retweeted the honourary post.

The post said: “@ckay_yo’s “Love Nwantiti” was the #47 best-selling song of 2022 in the USA.

“It becomes the 1st ever African song to achieve the milestone raking in over $1.6 million in 2022.

“It has earned over 550 million on-demand streams in the USA.”