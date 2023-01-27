After a thorough evaluation of senatorial candidates vying to represent people of Ogun Central Senatorial district, the

Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Ogun Chapter, has endorsed the the All Progressives Congress (APC) flagbearer, Shuaib Afolabi Salisu, ahead of next month’s general election in the state.

They promised Salisu their support through canvassing for him within the district and ensuring his victory during the upcoming polls.

The state chairman of the association, Bishop Akin Akinsanya, made the declaration when the campaign train of the APC Senatorial candidate met with leaders of the religious body in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital yesterday.

According to him, CAN has agreed that it will only support candidates who will deliver and have the interest of the masses at heart.

He said: “We are interested in those who can deliver and those who have the interest of the people at heart. We are not biased in our choice, we have picked our brother Salisu and we endorsed him, because he has done very well in his capacity as chief of staff. His competent competence is not in doubt.”

On his part, Salisu said the current challenges rocking Nigeria would take a set of lawmakers of integrity, goodwill and character to be surmounted.

“These challenges are surmountable, but it will require the services of men and women of character and goodwill, who also have the experience in the public sector to be able to drive the ship of this nation in the right direction.

“The 10th National Assembly will be responsible for reconfiguring this country and must ensure that this country works better for everybody.” He also promised the Christian community that he would remain just, fair and equitable to the good people of Ogun Central Senatorial district as he has always done as a political appointee.

Salisu, who was optimistic of his emergence, pledged that his representation will not only bring goodwill to Ogun Central, but will equally result in the development of the southwestern state.

He said he would work in synergy with other lawmakers from Lagos to establish the Southwest Developing Commission to engineer infrastructural development in the region.

The meeting with the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Ogun state chapter is coming barely one week after he met with the league of Imams in Egbaland, in continuation of his strategic meeting with critical stakeholders in Ogun state ahead of the February 25 general elections.