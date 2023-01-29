Chorus Technology Limited, a leading technology solutions provider that connects brands and businesses won an award at the BusinessDay Top 100 SMEs in Nigeria.

The annual award honors the top 100 small and medium scale enterprises in Nigeria that have achieved success and made a significant impact in the entrepreneurship ecosystem in 2022 despite a challenging business environment.

Chorus Technology Limited connects brands and businesses with their target audiences quickly and effectively through its free internet service, propelling them to new heights and influencing them in fresh and exciting ways.

Speaking at the event, the brain behind Chorus Technology, Ibitayo Araromi said, “We’re thrilled to be recognized as one of the top SMEs in the country. It’s a testament to the hard work and determination of our team, even in the face of a difficult business environment. We’re honored to be making a difference in the entrepreneurship ecosystem and will continue to push ourselves to achieve even more.”

Our products, services, and fundamental principles enable us to deliver projects quickly, on time, and with unparalleled quality.

The company has effectively established trust-based partnerships with clients and stakeholders, making her the go-to partner for offering technological solutions and digitized processes. Businesses and brands can be projected to greater heights and spheres of influence with the help of Cowrywifi.

Since November 2021, the Cowrywifi platform has been used on over 300 BRT buses, providing free internet services to a minimum of 350,000 commuters daily traveling with the Lagos state BRT buses, and has been extended to Oyo state, we are also in some universities in Lagos and Oyo and recently on the Lagos rail all thanks to the partnership with LamataChorus Technology has partnered with Netflix, Glo TV, Branch, Bet Winners, Sony Music, Jumia, penord Ricard ,Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA), Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team (DSVRT), GLO and a number of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Lagos to show their ads to the people We have a 35 percent adoption rate and a 50% click-through rate, which is the highest rate ever recorded in the social network advertisement market in Nigeria.

Chorus Technology is working to bring digitalization to the citizens of Lagos, with plans to expand its reach to the entire country of Nigeria.