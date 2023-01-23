*We are monitoring the situation –Govt

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

An outbreak of cholera disease has killed three persons at Amaogwugwu community, Ohuhu, Umuahia North council area of Abia state.

Vanguard gathered that the suspected cholera outbreak came as a result of suspected contamination of the Ikwu river which is the only source of water in the community.

President General of the community Mr. Kelechi Uwaoma who confirmed this to Vanguard disclosed that two people died in their homes while one died in the community health center while over 16 persons are currently receiving treatment in the health center and other hospitals in Umuahia.

He stated that some persons have recovered from the disease and discharged from the health center.

Vanguard further gathered that officials of the State Ministry of Health, World Health Organization, WHO, and other interventionist agencies have visited the community and donated drugs to the community health center to complement the ones already procured by him to help treat victims.

He said; “We have directed that the affected persons be treated at no cost and residents should immediately report suspected cases to the health facility. We have intensified sensitization of the people on ways of preventing further spread which includes keeping the environment clean, drinking of clean water, and safe preservation of food items.

A native of the village, Chief Uche Aguoru, told Vanguard that the people drink water from the Ikwu river due to the non-availability of pipe-borne water and stressing that in the past, individuals and governments, both at the state and federal levels have tried to drill boreholes in the community but have not been successful due to the topography of the area.

He appealed to the government to revive the greater Okpara water scheme which in the 1970s and 1980s, provided safe and clean potable water for the Ohuhu people.

Aguoru further urged government and well meaning organizations to come to the rescue of the community by arresting the situation and checkmating further spread of the deadly epidemic.

Contacted, Commissioner for Health, Abia state, Dr. Joe Osuji, said his Ministry is already monitoring the situation and has deployed officials and drugs to the community so as to help stabilize affected persons and that he will be visiting the community with the state epidemiology team.