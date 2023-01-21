By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

No fewer than 19 persons have been confirmed dead while 286 others are receiving treatment inside different communities and health facilities.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Janet Ekpenyong, said that 286 cases were confirmed from Rapid Diagnosis Testing at the weekend.

Janet who advised the people to avoid self-medication said that the procedures have been set up to completely contain the outbreak.

Findings showed that apart from the Commissioner for health, a team has been dispatched to the area including WHO, Primary Health Care Agency amongst others.

Vanguard learned that out of the 89 communities that make up Obubra LGA 51 of them were affected.

A source who pleaded anonymity told Sunday Vanguard that out of the 19 persons who gave up the ghost as a result of the outbreak, 18 died in the different communities while one died in the hospital as a result of late arrival.

“51 active cases are being treated as at the time of this report while others have been treated and discharged,” the source said.