….Says process to sell firm not concluded

By Dayo Johnson

THE Ondo State government, weekend, explained its position in the alleged sale of the multi-million naira chocolate factory, located in the Idanre area of the state, by some aides to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

The lawmaker representing the Ondo Central Senatorial District, Senator Ayo Akinyelure, had alleged that some of Akerwdolu’s aides were about selling the factory for less than N10 million, noting that the factory was worth between N9 billion and N15 billion.

Akinyelure alleged that the governor’s aides were out to take advantage of his ill health to sell off the factory at such a ridiculous amount, without following due process.

But, the governor’s Senior Special Assistant on Agric and Agribusiness, Mr Akin Olotu at a briefing in Akure, faulted the Senator’s claim.

Olotu, who, however, admitted the state government’s plan to sell the factory, explained that the process was not yet concluded.

He said: “It’s after the Bureau completes its processing that the documents would be presented to the state Executive Council for ratification before the chocolate manufacturing company would be handed over to the better bidder after paying the required sum.

“The factory was an uncompleted project inherited from the immediate past administration. It was completed by this administration using the same consultant we inherited.

“The contract the state had with the consultant gave him the right of first refusal in the privatization and running of the factory.

“This administration complied with that provision by agreeing with him.

“He was to roll out chocolate from the factory on April 2nd, 2020, unfortunately, he couldn’t return to the country because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

“However, he put up another proposal with a humongous financial implication, demanding another set of equipment including bringing in many other workers from the United States of America.”

CNN Africa reporter, Yusuf, bags NMAA award

LAGOS—A member of

the team behind CNN Africa News and CNN TV shows, Lucky Yusuf, has bagged the Video Journalist of the Year 2022, at the New Media Achiever’s Award, NMAA.

An elated Yusuf said the award will motivate him to impact society.

Speaking while receiving the award, Yusuf said: “I am happy for this award, it shows my little effort is making impact in society. This will motivate me to give my best and also do more.”

Yusuf has attended several pieces of training, while he has shot and edited award-winning stories, such as the Chibok girls, Lekki toll gate and 1min film titled ‘Sounds Of Lagos’.

Speaking while presenting the award, Vice President of NMAA, Olalekan Adesanya, said: “We constituted these awards to highlight stories and amplify voices that are often missing from the mainstream/elite media.

“The journalism courage shown by Yusuf while reporting some unusual stories and the detailed reporting of his stories, stand him out for this award, I am very glad to present him with the video journalist of the year 2022 award, and i implore all journalists to put in their best while carrying out their journalistic work.”