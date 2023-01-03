By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian singer, Chike and former BBNaija housemate, Frodd have both purchased new houses and vehicles to celebrate the new year.

Chike referred to himself as the “latest landlord” and uploaded a video of his new home on his Instagram account.

The artist could be seen dancing with friends and popping drinks in the video.

While celebrating his most recent acquisitions, Chike was also seen accepting gifts from pals.

During the 2019 Big Brother Naija (BBN) “Pepper Dem” edition, which Mercy Eke won, Frodd finished as the second runners-up.

He has landed a number of sponsorship opportunities since leaving the reality show.

On the other hand, Chike became a household name in the music business after placing second in the inaugural season of The Voice Nigeria. He additionally took part in Project Fame.