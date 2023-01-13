MULTI-NATIONAL oil giant, Chevron Nigeria Limited, has dragged Rita Lori Ogbebor and others to a Delta State High Court sitting in Warri, seeking an order of perpetual injunction restraining them from withdrawing or transferring fund from the Itsekiri Regional Development Committee, IRDC, account domiciled in one of the new generational banks, pursuant to a consent judgment.

Also joined in the suit are Alero Tenumah, Aginejune Agbonekuya, Ebigbeyi Kennedy, Lori Omatie, Aburo Mene-Ejegi, Frank Aberuoluwa, Itse Orugbo and Richard Omare as second to 10th defendants respectively.

The company had alleged that the defendants, relying on a consent judgment in EHC/20/2020, withdrew N300 million from the IRDC’s bank account domiciled in in the bank in breach of GMOU and the mandate and terms of the operation of the IRDC’s bank accounts purportedly as legal fee of the 1st -7th and the 9th-10th defendants.