By Efosa Taiwo

Chelsea manager Graham Potter has called on his side to be positive ahead of Sunday’s London derby with Crystal Palace in the English Premier League.

The Blues lost on Thursday 2-1 to Fulham to compound their woes ever since the World Cup ended as they occupy an ‘uncharacteristic’ 10th position in the Premier League table.

With pressure mounting on Potter who has also seen his side crash out of the league cup and FA Cup under his watch, the former Brighton boss stressed the need for his side to bounce back from the loss against Fulham.

Potter said his team has to be positive to move forward.

He said, “We have to recover from the disappointment of Thursday’s game and then we have to assess all the players in terms of recovery and injuries,”

‘Then we have to try to be positive and move forward and take a home game on. It’s another London derby against a team with dangerous players so we have to be good ourselves and prepare the team.

On facing Crystal Palace who have also been inconsistent like his side, Potter said, “I think Patrick’s [Viera] done a fantastic job since he’s been there. They’ve always got dangerous players. Young players so they’re not maybe as consistent as they would like, but the quality they have with Eze, Olise, Zaha, there’s players there who can travel with the ball well, who can attack, who can eliminate you in one-on-one situations.

‘Then I think they’ve improved their build-up phase of the game. The two centre-backs are good with the ball and they’re a competitive team.’