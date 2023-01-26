Moises Caicedo

By Efosa Taiwo

Chelsea alongside three other English Premier League clubs are jostling for the signing of Brighton’s Moises Caicedo.

Italian journalist, Fabrizio Romano, confirmed this in a tweet via his Twitter handle on Wednesday.

According to Romano, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Arsenal are battling for Caicedo’s signature.

“Three clubs are exploring Caicedo deal after new agents’ statement: Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool are informed on the situation.” Romano tweeted.

“Brighton, not intentioned to sell unless they receive really huge proposal.”

Caicedo, an Ecuador international, could cost over £60 million.