By Efosa Taiwo

Chelsea have intensified their pursuit of Argentina’s 2022 FIFA World Cup star, Enzo Fernandez with their latest offer of £87 million plus three players inclusive of winger Hakim Ziyech.

The Blues have been linked with several players in the January transfer window as they look to get their Premier League campaign on track after a lacklustre first half of the season.

Fernandez, who won the Best Young Player at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, has since emerged as Chelsea’s prime target this month with their first bid of £112m rejected by Benfica.

The Blues, however, remained resolute with their chase of the 21-year-old with Portuguese outlet Record confirming Chelsea’s latest offer for Fernandez standing at £87 million plus three players.

The players being offered to Benfica in exchange by the Premier League giants are Ziyech on a permanent deal and youngsters David Datro Fofana and Andrey Santos on loan – even though the latter star is yet to arrive.