Gusto Malo

By Biodun Busari

Chelsea are considering a transfer move for Lyon youngster Malo Gusto in the January window as they look to add competition for injury-prone Reece James.

Some reports revealed that the 19-year-old French defender has what The Blues want and the American owner Todd Boehly would do anything to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

According to L’Equipe, Gusto is a name high up on the Premier League club’s list, but a January deal could be difficult.

Lyon are more interested in allowing the player to leave the club in the summer but any potential deal would likely involve Chelsea paying a bit over market value for the player.

Malo Gusto is highly rated in France and at 19 years of age is someone that is only going to learn and grow while in a Chelsea shirt. The goal is for him to provide solid competition to Reece James.

Chelsea currently in the 10th position on the EPL table are battling for form this season.

The club have made nothing less than 10 signings since the season started including Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, David Datro Fofana, Joao Felix, Carney Chukwuemeka, Noni Maduke, Kalidou Kolibaly, Raheem Sterling, Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana, Mykhaylo Mudryk, Denis Zakaria.