By Efosa Taiwo

Chelsea secured their first win in 2023 thanks to a Kai Havertz’s header as they saw off Crystal Palace 1-0 on Sunday in the English Premier League.

Potter and his boys came into the London derby with pressure mounting on them after having lost twice to Man City, and fallen to Fulham in their last three games.

The first half of the London duel ended goalless as both sides scrambled for the opener to no avail.

Kai Havert, however, ensured the deadlock was broken in the 64th minute as he rose highest to nod home to give Chelsea the lead.

Crystal Palace, from then on, took the game to the Blues as they searched for an equalizer to ensure they left Stamford Bridge with at least a point.

Kepa Arrizabalaga and the Chelsea defence led by Brazillian Thiago Silva did a solid job to deny Crystal Palace a goal to see Chelsea’s recent luckless run under Potter come to an end.