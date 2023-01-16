By Emmanuel Okogba

A spokesman of the Obi/Datti presidential campaign, Kenneth Okonkwo, has taken a swipe at the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, by comparing their respective Chatham House outings.

Vanguard reports that Peter Obi appeared at the Chatham House in the United Kingdom on Monday to respond to varying questions on how he intends to lead Nigeria, if he wins next month’s presidential election.

While Peter Obi was seen answering all questions directed at him, Tinubu delegated his aides to answer some questions when he appeared at the Chatham House last year.

Tinubu had said, at the time, that the delegation of questions to his aides was a display of the teamship in his campaign team.

Okonkwo who was a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today said “Peter Obi’s appearance at Chatham House is not only an appearance that will further Labour Party or his candidacy. His appearance has projected Nigeria as a pride of the black race.

“I’m proud of my principal who was so stingy that he went to Chatham House and he refused to share questions. He was answering the questions in contradiction to the generous APC candidate who went there and shared all the questions for other people to answer. That marks the basis of the leadership he (Obi) talks about.”

He further urged the APC and PDP to only go into a competition to know who failed the most and not vying for the presidency.