By Idowu Bankole

Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, Alhaji Musa Kwankwaso has revealed that he is ready to step down his 2023 presidential ambition if he sees a better candidate contesting the 2023 presidential election.

The NNPP flagbearer said this while reeling out his political credentials at the Chatham House on Wednesday.

The Chatham House is the British Royal Institute of International Affairs.

Kwankwaso promised to revamp the economy and create a conducive environment for businesses to thrive and attract more foreign investment if elected.

He also vowed to deal with poverty and poor education in the north if elected.

He said,” I built over 500 classrooms while I was governor of Kano state, and when elected I will bring more people on board to tackle education needs in Nigeria.”

On insecurity, Kwankwaso recalled his time as Defense minister and Special adviser to the president of Somalia and promised to recruit more into the Nigeria armed forces.

Kwankwaso said he is aspiring to become the next president of Nigeria because “I understand the issues involved, the mistakes that were made, the wrong priorities that were set, and together with our team, we are better connected with the hopes and aspirations of the Nigerian citizens.”

He added that “we understand, agree with, and share grievances. And we have a practical plan to address each and every challenge bedevilling our country.”

Kwankwaso is contesting to be president with the likes of Bola Tinubu of the All Pregressives Congress (APC), whose party is the ruling party in Nigeria and enjoys wide support from the western part of Nigeria; Peter Obi of Labour Party (LP), whose profile has recently shot up as he continues to enjoy massive support from the Nigerian youths and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) , a former Vice President, is the flagbearer and he is expected to give Kwankwaso a run for his money in the northern region of Nigeria where most votes are expected to be cast in the coming general election.