By Dapo Akinrefon, LAGOS

A group, The Patriots Roundtable, yesterday, lampooned those trying to scuttle the ambition of All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, saying their plans will fail.

The group, in a statement by its Director General, Prince Uthman Shodipe-Dosunmu, described those out to ensure Tinubu’s defeat as charlatans.

The statement, titled ‘Between Asiwaju and his Agonists’, reads: “The gloves are off. The fray is now in the open. We will no longer give any quarters nor be muffled by flawed characters playing saintly articulations, horrid men of yesterday pretending pulchritude.

“We are our worst enemies; at least depraved minutiae of the Yoruba league in cahoots with the usual suspects: the venomous nepotistic little tribalists pretending patriotic zeal.

“Yes, we know them all: the conflicted, confused, confusing, straw, mercenary little men who would hide under the preachment of the nativity as they sink in the dirty, cesspool of narrow partisan canvassing while their fixation is on personal gains and nepotistic favouritism.

“Behold, these are not men of apparent beatitudes. No. They are nothing but masked ogres pretending to sanctifications of heavens; faulty, hollow men hollering substantiation.

“They shout hallelujah about some dubious liberator agenda, rousing in pretentious anger about the despoliation of their heritage while in fact, they play all sides, hiding behind a shallow frame even as the good Lord reveals their dubiousity.

“They would suborn the dirty judges to get a transient judgement. They would distort and twist the hour to gain a favour. They would malign the innocent to serve the moment. No more.

“These charlatans are not patriots. These aged, defrocked, straggling, ill and monstrously weighted darklings are born of venom, hewn in evil, pronounced in total perfidy while they abuse others of the very monstrosity they are woven in.

“We see this now in some men who feign selfless activism but reside in the putrid latitude of patent greed and selfish pivot. They shout and holler in pretentious addiction, but they believe in nothing save their hideous bulging pockets.

“They would collide with the Jagaban a thousand times while in the dark places, they laugh greedily and smack their oafish lips as they walk away with multiple bullion vans every election season.

“We are strung in the fools’ paradise while they pretend a messianic carriage of our fate.

“Unlike the Jagaban whose purpose is clear, whose vision resides in lifting others, and whose determination is about the greatest good of the greatest number, these no-gooders are resolved in the desperate vanity of self-celebration while others are retarded in screaming servitude amid the darkness of a forfeited fate.”