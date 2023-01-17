.

By Esther Onyegbula

There was pandemonium at Alaba Rago Market in the Ojo area of Lagos on Tuesday morning when policemen attached to Okokomaiko Division who had gone to effect arrest of a suspect opened fire on a trader.

Trouble as gathered started when the police officers came under heavy attack from a large number of traders who pounced on them

Vanguard learned that when the attack on the officers became excessive, one of the policemen opened fire on their attackers in a bid to wade off the irate mob, fatally injury to one of the attackers in the process.

Confirming, the incident, the spokesperson Lagos State Police Command SP Benjamin Hundeyin said the incident happened when the officers when to arrest a suspect at Alaba Rago market.

According to Hundeyin, the officers came under heavy attack from a large number of traders.”

“In a bid to tactically retreat from the armed mob attack, one of the officers fired his weapon, resulting in a fatal injury to one of the attackers.”

“A detailed investigation has commenced into the immediate and remote causes of the incident,” he added.

It will be recalled that the Alaba Rago shooting incident happened on the same day Bolanle Raheem who was shot dead on Christmas dead was laid to rest.