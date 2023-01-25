By Rita Okoye

The Chairman of Dejak Artistque Monumental Garden & Associates, Mr Oladejo Victor Akinlonu, (TCOA)has died at the age of 60

Akinlonu, an Artist and pioneer in blending Art with architecture, landscape beautification ,passed on quietly in Lagos without any record of illness on Tuesday January 24.

He was an artist extraordinaire and renowned name and valued intelligensia in the Business and art world.

The news was confirmed by the spokesperson of the family Abiola Akinlonu.

“He wasn’t sick, he was fine,”

“He died peacefully in Lagos.”

Speaking on the burial arrangements, the family are still mourning and will like to take time to plan properly.