The Citizens Centre for Youth Development (CCYD) has welcomed the appointment of Brigadier-General Yusha’u Dogara Ahmed as the new Director-General (DG) of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

In a statement signed by its Executive Director, Vincent O. Unazi, the Centre praised President Muhammadu Buhari for the choice of Ahmed as well thought.

Unazi said Ahmed is perfect to sanitize the Scheme which has become a laughing stock, riddled by corruption, nepotism, and bias.

Describing the Army Brigadier General as competent, transparent, and focused, Unazi said he is tailor-made for the job.

He added that Ahmed is well-armed with both the requisite academic and military experience and exposure to restore the Scheme to its glory days.

According to Unazi, the new NYSC boss is very much aware of the lofty expectations of Nigerians and won’t let them down.

As an insider who once served as a military assistant to one of the greatest reformers of the NYSC in the past, the Centre said Ahmed is no stranger to the Scheme.

It, therefore, called on all patriots, stakeholders, and NYSC staff to support Ahmed in his quest to revive the Scheme.

Unazi said the Brigadier General, though calm, principled and modest, is an embodiment of ideas who goes the extra mile to implement his virtues.

While applauding the Federal Government for its timely intervention to save the scheme from further ridicule, the Centre charged it to back Ahmed for the future.

The Centre, however, tasked the new NYSC DG to hit the ground running immediately as he has done in previous assignments.