By John Mayaki

One of those men who breathed life into my political sojourn and encouraged me to deliver my best as Special Assistant on Media to former Governor Adams Oshiomhole while he was Secretary to Edo State Government, Rt. Hon. Pally Iriase is 68 years old today and this brief piece is in his honour.

I recall his impact in the growth and development of Otuo community; his birthplace, Owan East local government area, Edo North Senatorial District, Edo State and Nigeria at large – both politically, economically and infrastructure-wise when he was council chairman of Owan East local government area and later Deputy Speaker in the state House of Assembly before his appointment as the Secretary to the State Government and when he was former Deputy Majority Whip of the House of Representatives.

One thing about Rt. Hon. Pally Iriase in his public service career is his incredible resilience, steadfastness, patriotism and commitment to his country and then, his loyalty to his superiors and leadership – in all of these many capacities, his depth of experience and knowledge made impact in every position he held. I must therefore commend his impact to the national development and community rejuvenation.

Some other things about Rt. Hon. Pally Iriase is his youthful start – he was clear on what he wanted in life and the impacts he yearned for. He is also a careful adherence to the culture of public service and of course, he was patient in climbing the ladders – this is even more so, when he started as a banker before distinguishing himself as a politician with foresight and as a diligent leader.

I was opportune to work with Rt. Hon. Pally Iriase when I was first appointed as Special Assistant on Media, before God used him to upgrade my appointment to Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Governor – although this is not without Mr. Governor’s approval. And so, when I said he’s a disciplinarian, meticulous and perfectionist, I won’t be wrong speaking from benefit of hindsight. Besides, I got to know Rt. Hon. Pally Iriase as a “picky eater” and one who’s very careful about what goes into his mouth – eating healthy is living healthy – one of the official trips I had with the birthday “Boy” to Lagos revealed.

A man of few words – not a charlatan. A man whose words are his bond. Diplomatic and procedural in approach to issues and decision making.

Also, I’ve come across a lot of people who speak so passionately about my leader and how they owe their gratitude to God and thereafter to him – especially their successes in life, mentorship and leadership. So, it’s also safe to say that he has touched lives and mentored many younger ones within the civil service, public service among others in the wider society thereby contributing immensely in raising leaders for the future – including my humble self.

But what am yet to find out from the life of this accomplished accountant turned politician is the secret behind his excellent and unblemished track record of service to his fatherland – although there’s a constant here; his wife. Others, I’m yet to unravel – the man who’s life is a book that cuts across and a must read.

Out of politics, Rt. Hon. Pally Iriase is the happiest – he’s not missing anything out of politics. And so, in and out of politics, he’s contributing his quota to humanity. He’s indeed a blessing to the nation as he left indelible marks in his political sojourn that many are still struggling to attain. A man who wrote his name in gold by impacting positively on the lives of those who came across his way. I must celebrate Rt. Hon. Pally Iriase for his decision to voluntarily retire from politics and have since gone into private life. A man of honour. The man who’s contended with little. Again, the man who’s a book before our eyes – let us celebrate his resourcefulness, patriotism, professionalism and passionate leadership towards the development of our Dear Nation and especially our Senatorial District and community.

Permit me to quickly add that in and out of politics, this legislator per excellence is such a wonderful man of the people – accommodating, irrespective of origin or ethnicity or religion, the man who has remained consistent in the pursuit of excellence and has used every opportunity given to him to showcase his talent and demonstrate diligence, character and competence. I mean he’s a jolly good fellow!

For this family man – a strong pillar at that, I must thank God for his mercies and protection upon him and his family – good health and prosperity. I wish him divine guidance and continuing protection. This momentous day is indeed a feat to be thankful for.

I congratulate you and wish to assure you that we are proud of you Sir!

Mayaki is a Journalist, Historian, Diplomat, Archivist, Documentalist, Communication, Culture and Media expert (Coventry University, England). He’s also an Oxford and Cambridge University-trained entrepreneurship, leadership and sustainability expert. A Professional Consultant on Communication, Management and Strategy (Chattered Management Institute, England).