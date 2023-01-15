Chimamanda Adichie has once again displayed her position as a global fashion icon as she leads a campaign for a new handbag, The Lady 95.22, by French luxury fashion house Dior.

First revealed last year at Dior’s Fall/Winter 2022-2023 ready-to-wear show, this modern interpretation of the iconic Lady Dior bag – popularised by Diana, Princess of Wales – is an ode to the connection between past and present. Its name takes on the year of its creation (1995) and its revival (2022), while the design echoes modernity.

Dior officially launched the bag on Wednesday, January 12 2023, with a global campaign featuring a multi-generational cast of more than 20 prominent personalities drawn from the realms of art, cinema, sports, literature and music, including Anya Taylor-Joy and Beatrice Borromeo, all of whom embody the message of plural femininity and sisterhood carried by Dior’s Creative Director, Maria Grazia Chiuri since her arrival at the House.

The first chapter of the campaign features the award-winning Nigerian writer and is lensed by celebrated French photographer Brigitte Lacombe. In the campaign video designed in black and white, Chimamanda wears a pantsuit with a white T-shirt that reads, “We Should All Be Feminists”.

While presenting The Lady Dior 95.22, Chimamanda explored the subject of femininity and feminism. Correcting the common misconceptions about feminism, she noted that femininity and feminism have often been seen as being mutually exclusive. “And so, I think for a long time, people felt that to be a feminist meant somehow to reject everything to do with femininity. So, you have to, in some ways, kind of appropriate a man to be a feminist, and I don’t think so at all.”

“I think that femininity and feminism actually complement each other. Women should be allowed to have a broad range of what they can be, who they can be, and how they can present themselves. And so I think femininity is one of those options, and I love femininity.” She added.

Chimamanda’s relationship with Dior began in 2016 when Maria Grazia Chiuri created a T-shirt emblazoned with the title of Chimamanda’s famous essay We Should All Be Feminists and presented it in her debut fashion show. The shirt became the most sought-after item of the collection and was worn by several fashion icons such as Rihanna, Jennifer Lawrence, and Bella Hadid.