By Miftaudeen Raji

The All Progressives Congress, APC, Presidential Campaign Council, PCC said the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN extension of the deadline for old naira notes will lessen the pain of the people and strengthen the democratic process and the legitimacy of the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

The Director of Special Media Projects & Operations & New Media, Tinubu/Shettima Pres. Campaign Council, Femi Fani-Kayode stated this in a statement issued via his Facebook page on Sunday.

The statement reads, “The President has ordered the deadline for the submission of old naira notes to be extended by 2 weeks.

“This will lessen the tension and pain of the people and strengthen the democratic process and the legitimacy of the coming election.

This proves that Asiwaju’s comments in Abeokuta were appropriate and our collective warnings were taken seriously.

“Thankfully we have a listening and receptive President who had the courage to direct the CBN Governor and those that are behind him to do the right thing,” it said.

He further stated, “The APC cannot be divided or defeated by a group of PDP sympathisers embedded in certain institutions in the system fighting for the interest of Atiku and his carpet baggers, crooked business partners, and goons.

“Like I said before the cat is out of the bag, we know who you are and we will soon publicly expose you and your collaborators by name.

“Nigeria will never fall back into the clutches of the PDP and Asiwaju will be our next President whether you like it or not. Live with this and know peace. Oppose it and feel the pain.”