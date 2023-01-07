The general public has been warned to beware and keep off from engaging in any form of transaction in respect to houses in SunnyVale Estate, located at Dakwo District, Abuja as the property is not for sale.

According to letters specifically issued by the Economic And Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, only the following persons, Pastor Favour Deshimi of R10B, Northwall Drive, Sunnyvale Homes, Abuja; Mrs Fatima Angel Ibrahim of M24A Pine Crescent, Sunnyvale Homes, Abuja and Mr Babatope Awe of M24B pine Crescent, Sunnyvale Homes, Abuja who are occupants of the property, are the only beneficiaries of a right of first refusal to purchase the above-named property which is specifically indicated against their names.

Moreover, the occupants have since accepted the letter of acknowledgement dated 3rd of January, 2023 from the EFCC.

According to the document equally published in the national dailies, the general public is being warned to steer clear the property as anybody purporting to transact or who tries to do so would be doing so at their own risk as the houses in SunnyVale Estate are not for sale.

According to the document, “by the said acceptance of the tenants, none of the properties is available for sale to any person.”

“Accordingly, any person who transacts or purports to transact any business in respect of any of the properties does so at his or her or it’s own risk.”

“In other words, the transaction will be invalid, null and void and of no effect whatsoever,” the document signed by Benson Igbanoi Esq, managing partner with Mike Ozekhome’s Chambers stated.