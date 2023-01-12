ORGANISED Labour in the Food and Beverage sector, under the aegis of the Food, Beverage and Tobacco Senior Staff Association, FOBTOB, has raised the alarm over increasing casualisation and outsourcing of workers, lamenting that the menace is worsening workers’ poverty level.

President of FOBTOB, Jimoh Oyibo, warned that the union is no longer finding the challenges easy as casualisation and outsourcing are taking away the jobs of their full time employees, lamenting that the challenge is now a trend in the sector where casuals and outsourced workers are engaged with little pay, as low as between N20, 000 and N30,000 as salaries.

According to him, “It is taking away jobs of permanent staff. These people are not only being engaged but they are engaged with little pay, as low as between N20, 000 and N30, 000 as salaries. In this age and time, what can the amount do to take care of a family?

“We have approached the Federal Ministry of Labour to say the process in which outsourcing is being managed should be changed. We requested a guideline that will regulate the practice of outsourcing. Any person that is involved in the core production line should be converted into the mainstream, while those who are not integrated into the mainstream, should have the right to belong to the two unions of junior or senior staff. We are in the final stage now and are sure that by January ending, we should be able to have the guidelines from the Labour Ministry.”

On other issues, Oyibo said “The industry is not faring very well as most of their products are import-based, creating reduction in workforce, scarcity of foreign exchange and local capacity to produce raw materials. The government should look at the possibility of encouraging local farmers to come up with some kinds of mechanised farming to get enough to feed the industry.”

He urged the incoming administration to look inward for wheat growing to thrive in Nigeria, especially as Russia/Ukraine war lingers.

“We should not be import dependent. Farmers must be encouraged to grow more for the nation. Textile industries should be revived to create employment. Naira should be strengthened through aggressive internal production and values should be added to exports,” he said.