By Cynthia Alo

Nigerian car owners are about to enjoy the car financing options which have given car owners in developed societies a lot of leverage and comfort. This is as Carviva Technologies, an indigenous tech solution provider said it has partnered with a few financial institutions to enable financing options for car spare parts, lubricants, long term car servicing plans and other accessories.

This is what has made an average car owner in Europe, America and other developed countries live comfortably as if they work harder than their Nigerian counterparts.

From acquiring the cars to maintaining them, car owners in the developed world are relived of burden of huge costs through some forms of financing.

Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer of Carviva, Adebola Desalu admitted that what Carviva is introducing is only new in Nigeria and other developing economies because financing options are a common practice across the world and affect car users positively.

He however expressed hope that the concept will have the same effect on car owners in Nigeria as it will afford them the opportunity to budget properly.

According to him, the company’s goal is to promote car ownership sustainability and make sure Nigerian drivers get the best out of their cars for a long-term.

He said: “By providing flexible payments, lower markups, and low-interest rates, Carviva is looking to make car ownership more affordable and sustainable for car owners to maintain their cars in a cost-effective manner,”

“We believe this will encourage car owners to purchase original items and pay at their convenience. Payments are spread over 3 to 6 months with minimal interest and markups on the products.

We are committed to ensuring the safety and security of its users with an experience large enough to allow payers to be confident when making payments. “This financing option is an exciting development for car owners in Nigeria, giving them more control over the value of their vehicles and increasing the chances of a higher return on investment,” he explained.

Carviva is an innovative auto care platform that offers access to genuine auto parts, oils, car servicing and other car accessories at a reasonable cost. It has an extensive network of expert workshops that provide car repair services at a reasonable and transparent cost. Its goal is to ensure that car owners are able to get their cars fixed quickly and efficiently.

Desalu added that “Carviva exists to make sure that car owners can get their cars fixed quickly, easily, and at a fair price.

We do that by supplying Nigerian drivers with the genuine auto parts they need as well as educating them on how to best maintain their cars themselves. We are committed to ensuring the safety and security of our users with an experience large enough to allow payers to be confident when making payments”.