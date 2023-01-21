By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

CHRISTIAN Association of Nigeria has condoled with the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria and the entire Catholic faithful over the gruesome murder of Rev. Fr. Isaac Achi.

Achi, who was the Parish Priest of Ss Peter and Paul Church, Kafin-Koro in Paikoro Local Government Area of Niger State, was lynched to death a few days ago by suspected bandits.

While praying that God would comfort his parishioners and other faithful, the apex Christian body urged the government to improve the nation’s security framework to forestall future occurrences of such incidents that led to Fr. Achi’s death.

The CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, in a statement on Saturday, conveying the organisation’s condolence, said, “Fr. Achi, who was buried on Friday, has earned his place as a committed servant of God and minister of the gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ on account of the high standards of ethics and devotion with which he discharged his responsibilities as a religious leader.”

It added, “His death is a sad development at a time his parishioners and by extension other Christians in the country can benefit more from his leadership and sense of direction. It is a big loss to the Church in which he played major roles as priest, guardian and philanthropist to many needy members of our society. Because of these impeccable records, he lives in our hearts. His indelible footprints tell us that he will always be part of the journey of many believers in Nigeria and the world at large.

“As we condole with the entire Catholic Church at this moment of grief, CAN appeals to the authorities to improve our internal and external security framework to stop future occurrences of such incidents that led to Fr. Achi’s sudden demise. May his soul rest in perfect peace, Amen.”