Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State and Chairman, Northern States Governors Forum

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong has appealed to motorists and supporters of political parties and politicians to exercise caution during the electioneering period where vehicular movement is heightened across the State and the country at large.

The Governor urged them to put safety first and observe road safety regulations to minimize situations that could lead to loss of lives.

He spoke on the heels of the weekend’s crash which claimed the lives of some Peoples Democratic Party, PDP supporters, leaving scores injured.

Lalong who said he was “devastated,” according to a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Makut Macham, commiserated with the families of the victims and those who sustained injuries and described the tragic incident as “a huge loss to the State.”

He also sympathized with “the PDP family in the State as well as its Gubernatorial candidate, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang over the sad incident,” praying that God will grant eternal rest to those who lost their lives and quick recovery to those who sustained injuries.

It would be recalled that before the accident, the Party had rounded up its Zonal campaign with a grand rally at Pankshin, the headquarters of the Central zone where the diverse Party stalwarts urged the supporters and citizens to vote for the PDP in all the elective positions in the coming elections.

The Governorship candidate of the Party, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang, a former Governor of the State, Senator Jonah Jang, DG campaign, Hon. Letep Dabang, Amb. Yahaya Kwande, Amb. Bagudu Hirse, Hon. George Daika, Professor Shedrack Best, Senator Istifanus Gyang, State Party Chairman, Hon. Chris Hassan among others who spoke canvassed support and votes for all candidates vying for elections in the Party.

Party flags were distributed to all the candidates in the zone except that of Kanke State constituency which is in contention as the Party Chairman, Chris Hassan explained he was awaiting a directive from the National Headquarters of the Party before the flag is handed over to the right candidate.

Barr. Mutfwang particularly urged the people to “pledge to vote PDP from top to bottom,” even as he appreciated the Party stakeholders for giving the candidates the opportunity to fly the party’s flag and called for more support so they can win at the polls.

Dabang reiterated the need to engage in “issue-based campaigns,” as he reminded the people that the All Progressives Congress, APC has not fulfilled the promises the Party made during campaigns in 2015 and 2019 hence the need to vote the APC out of office in 2023.

Senator Jang urged the people of the Central zone to ensure victory for the PDP as the Southern and Northern zones had earlier demonstrated the commitments to ensure PDP wins all the contested seats.

Amb. Kwande stated he could see victory for the PDP in the three zones of the State and asked that citizens come out and vote on the elections days.

The Party received 43, 857 decampees from other political parties and some candidates including, Golkuna Gotom (Senatorial candidate), Solomon Maren (Mangu/Bokkos federal constituency), Ziphion Chrysanthus (Pankshin/Kanke/Kanam), Bala Fwanje (Mangu South) among others appreciated the opportunity to fly the Party’s flag and called for support to enable PDP to win.

Nde David Paradang who gave a vote of thanks reassured that the zone would vote for PDP and ensure the Party wins in 2023.