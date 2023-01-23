…Says Niger Delta won’t have to beg Abuja for anything

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has promised to give all Nigerians irrespective of the ethno-religious or political affiliations a true sense of belonging if elected President.

He made the promise at the party’s presidential campaign rally in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State Capital, on Monday.

The PDP candidate who pleaded with voters in Bayelsa not to make the mistake of leaving

the PDP, said the state owes all of the development so far recorded to the purposeful leadership provided by successive PDP-led administrations in the state.

“I am committed to implementing five key programs in this country starting from the unification of this Country.

“The reason why I want to unify the country is because we have never been this divided along a number of fautlines either north South or Muslim and Christian.

“I am going to give every part of this Country a sense of belonging in the next PDP Government, I promise to tackle Insecurity.

“Here in Bayelsa state you have faced a number of security challenges, you have lost so many people, do to breach of law and order, I promise I will restore security in this country.

“I also said I am going to tackle the economy of this Country, if you recalled the PDP government between 1999 and 2015, we had the best economy in Africa, but the APC has pushed us back and brought us down.

“We promised that we are going to tackle the economy and make sure that we provide jobs and other opportunities for our young men and women to be gainfully employed either in the private sector or public sector.

“Again, we promised that we would never see any more ASUU strike, we would devote a lot of resources to education to make sure that our young men and women are educated and they continue to go to school without any interruption.

“Finally, we propose to restructure this country, you people in the Niger Delta need more restructuring than any other part of this country, we would give you more resources and power to deal with your problems, you don’t need to always beg the federal government for everything, when you are actually producing the resources of the country, so we will devolve more power and resources to you in the Niger Delta.”

Earlier in his remarks, National Chairman of the PDP, Dr. Iyiorchia Ayu expressed delight that the state has remained loyal to the PDP since inception.

He said, “I am happy to say that all presidential candidates Bayelsa has always voted for PDP. You promised to vote for PDP and PDP promised to look after your welfare.

“I was here with our presidential candidate, when nearly all of Bayelsa was under water, we know your problems, we will statnd by you.

“The federal government didn’t even care to come to send anybody to see how the people of Bayelsa were suffering, some of your mothers and old fathers were swept away by water, nobody cared for you.

“The PDP when we take power will seat with you and discuss all those things that make Bayelsa not to develop.

“Do not abandon this party, this is the party of the people and with the people we shall stand by. It is because of that a few made a mistake of voting for the other party, let me tell you if you vote for them they will always disappoint you. “

Director General of the PDP Campaign and Govenror of Sokoto State, Waziri Tambuwual, said, “The last president produced by PDP was from Bayelsa state. It is time for Bayelsans to appreciate the PDP again by coming out in mass to vote for all the candidates of the PDP, in February and in March.

“Atiku/Okowa are very familiar with the issues in the South South, Atiku is very familiar with the issue of insecurity in the South South.

“Atiku is the only candidate in this election that has a clear pathway for restructuring Nigeria and not only that, he picked Sen. Seriake Dickson as his technical adviser on restructuring.

“You should know that Atiku means restructuring and he will do it and by the grace of God, there will be a better Nigeria where life will be more meaningful to all of us especially our women in Bayelsa, our farmers in Bayelsa, our fishermen in Bayelsa, our youths in Bayelsa and every Nigerian.”

Also, the Vice Presidential candidate, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, said, “This is the best opportunity we have as a party to reclaim the presidency and I am sure that Bayelsa is ready.

“Go out there and ensure that you deliver a minimum of 700,000 votes and I know that in the South South geopolitical zone, we are committed to delivering a minimum of 5 million votes and I know that it is doable.

“We must work to deliver that quantum of votes. I know that with Atiku Abubakar and your son Sen. IfanyI Okowa and other well-meaning Nigerians, we will be able to change the story of Nigeria.

“The division in Nigeria will not continue to go on. We must reunify Nigeria; we must ensure that we restore peace in Nigeria. We must ensure that we grow the economy.“