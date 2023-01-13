By Efosa Taiwo

Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello has told critics campaigning against Bola Ahmed Tinubu that they are only making the APC presidential flagbearer more popular.

According to Bello, Tinubu is president-in-waiting as all odds are in his favour with barely two months to the election.

Bello said this while speaking to newsmen after paying a ‘Thank You visit’ to President Muhammadu Buhari.

He highlighted the support of the President for the candidate via making himself available in the ongoing campaigns as a strong contributor to Tinubu’s chances at victory at the polls.

Read Also

INEC chair Yakubu, Kwankwaso, Peter Obi to speak at Chatham House

Bello who doubles as the Youth Coordinator of the APC PCC also noted that Tinubu’s chances are further enhanced by his youth followership, whom he assured will play a major role in the Tinubu administration.

He said, “Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu has 21 APC Governors. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has touched lives of Nigerians across the board. He is a performer, he’s a builder, he builds human beings, he builds nations.

“He has started telling us exactly what he’s going to do and his administration, by the special grace of God, is going to be more run by the younger generation and you know that the younger generation constitutes the quantum number of voters in this coming election.

“We’re more enlightened. We know exactly and we know that Bola Ahmed Tinubu knows the road and we are ready to follow that person who knows the road, which is Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Thank God that is a candidate of President Muhammadu Buhari and that is why you can see that President Muhammadu Buhari is already campaigning for him, that he will continue where he will stop, to continue to add to the value of what he has put on ground.

“So issue of any other person campaigning against him, I mean, you’re only making him to be more popular. He’s already a good product that has sold himself, he has distinguished himself and we’re all 100% ready to vote Bola Ahmed Tinubu, come 25th of February 2023 and we will joyfully escort him to the villa on May 29, 2023, by the special grace of God. Jagaban is just a president-in-waiting, by the special grace of God.”