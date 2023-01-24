Shettima and Tinubu

Against the background of resignation claim by Hajiya Naja’atu Mohammed, the former Director of Civil Society Organisations of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, the Tinubu Media Office said she was sacked for incompetence and for being a mole in the campaign council.

Recall Naja’atu’s resignation news filtered the media when she announced her resignation on Saturday, citing what she lack of ideological differences among the nation’s political parties.

While the ex-APC bigwig renounced partisan politics following her resignation, she declared support for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP’s candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

But, in a statement issued by the Tinubu Media Office and signed by Mahmud Jega on Tuesday, the Asiwaju/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council said Naja’atu was sacked after she was discovered to be working for “desperate opponents.”

The statement read partly, “The Asiwaju/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council received with amusement the hasty ‘resignation’ of Hajiya Naja’atu Mohammed from her position as Director of Civil Society Organisations just before she was sacked for incompetence, quarrelsomeness and after being uncovered to be a mole planted in our winning campaign in order to leak sensitive information to our desperate opponents.

“Although she deceived the gullible public by claiming that she resigned, her sack letter with ignominy from the campaign and the party had just arrived at her desk. Her desperate, fact-free, machination-filled, and imaginary utterances since her sack from the campaign has proved beyond doubt that she was unfit to serve in the first place until it was discovered that she was actually a mole.

“Not being a medical doctor but whose profession in the last three decades was as a political jobber and expert name-dropper, she nevertheless issued a pseudo-medical report on our presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, after a brief meeting in London.

“Even the association of native doctors would sack her for quackery and for reaching a medical conclusion without any test.

“Despite his position as the clear front runner in the 2023 presidential race, Asiwaju has been running the most punishing campaign schedule of any of the presidential candidates, and has already visited many parts of the country with an almost non-stop schedule of rallies, town hall meetings and meetings with professional, community, business and religious groups and associations.”

The media arm of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, urged the public to be wary of the former campaign Director.

The Tinubu Media Office, however, lamented, “Naja’atu claimed that when she asked Asiwaju what plans he had for the North, he answered that he had none,” a claim it described as “strange and questions the integrity of the woman and her story.”