John Alechenu, Abuja

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has reiterated his commitment to devolution of powers and resource control if he wins the 2023 election.

He also promised that the PDP administration he intends to lead will be driven largely by women and youths.

Atiku made this promise while addressing a crowd of party supporters in Abakiliki, Ebonyi State, during the PDP Presidential campaign rally, on Thursday.

He expressed gratitude to the people of the State for always voting for the PDP since the inception of the current democratic dispensation in 1999.

Atiku said, “You know that from the inception of our democracy, Ebonyi has continued to be PDP and I am sure with what I’ve seen today, you will continue to be PDP.

“These people formed a party called APC, it is not a party, it is an alliance. The Alliance is collapsing and it has collapsed. You have no business voting for APC, anyway you have never voted for APC before.

“We want our youth to be where we are, we are here to bring you up, our youths and our woman, we are bringing you up so that you can succeed us. We are not going to be there forever.

“We want you to succeed us. For you to succeed US, you must be responsible citizens. You must be hard working youths, young men and women. We all came from very poor background but we worked hard.

“If you work hard. You can be anything.

I want to assure you that the next government of PDP is going to be a government for the youth and for the woman because you are in majority and we must recognize that and we must give you the opportunity so that you can also be able to lead us of this country.

“We are convinced that this state is a PDP state. And as you know, I am committed to power devolution as well as resource control, restructuring and I know all the south eastern states have been yearning for it.“

“ I’ve been propagating for the restructuring of this country because we want them to have more powers and more resources to deal with their own local affairs.

“The APC, they abandoned the issue of restructuring. They are a very deceitful party or alliance. We are committed to it and we mean it. So, give us the support we are going to deliver.“

In his remarks, the National Chairman of the PDP, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, said, “Whatever achievement of Governor Umahi, you know very well that he was a PDP governor. APC cannot come to Ebonyi and claim that they have done anything.

“ It is the achievement of the PDP and the foundation was laid by governor Sam Egwu and Elechi.

“So weather they decamp 20 times, you will reelect PDP governors 2000 times and over. It is only in PDP states that you see their governors developing their states.”

He enjoined the people of the state to remain steadfast in their support for the PDP because the incoming administration will rebuild what the APC has broken in terms of governance.

The Director General of the PDP Campaign, Aminu Tambuwal expressed gratitude to the people of the state for coming out in their numbers to support the party and its candidates.

He said with Atiku on the saddle as President, “All the killings in the state by the grace of God will be stopped by the time Atiku Abubakar mount the saddle of the leadership of this country.

“He will ensure devolution of power and more resources in the state. He will speak to all these issues of restructuring, education and economy and rest assured he is the most prepared candidate for this election.”