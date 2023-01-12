By Gabriel Olawale

The Christ Apostolic Church, CAC, Nigeria & Overseas is set for a mega praise concert where 2,500 trumpeters and other anointed ministers, local and international, including American worship leader Bob Fitts will be praising God for his faithfulness over Nigeria.

Speaking ahead of the National Praise 2.0 bid that will be held on 13th January 2023 in Lagos, General Evangelist of Christ Apostolic Church, Worldwide, Prophet. Hezekiah Oladeji said that the program was designed to appreciate God for his faithfulness and kindness over Nigeria.

“In the bible, God appointed the choirs to go to war. We all know that it’s not normal to be singing on the battlefield. But when God wants to work, he does His things in a miraculous way. Nigeria tribulation will become a thing of past after this praise.

“God loves Nigeria so dearly and is still interested in its affairs. We are like the proverbial cow without a tail, but God chases away flies and other parasites for us. We believe God will do great things after the program,”

According to the General Evangelist, the program theme, “Praise the Lord, for his mercy endureth forever,” will hold at Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos tomorrow and will also be broadcast live on all his social media handles.

The interdenominational mega praise will have the likes of Pastor Adelakun (Ayewa), Lady Evang. Bola Are, Bob Fitts, Frank Edward, SholaAllyson, Bukola Akinade (sewele Jesu), Bidemi Olaoba, Aduke Gold among other renowned gospel singers, performing live.

He charged Nigerians not to entertain fear over the coming elections, expressing optimism that God would turn every threat in the country into testimony. “God owns Nigeria.

“I want to urge the electorate not to sell their votes for a morsel. More importantly, candidates who lose the election should accept their fate and believe there are other opportunities in the future to make it. Security agencies must ensure fair play.