By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian comedian, Freedom Atsepoyi also known as Mr. Jollof has received backlash from Nigerians after he reacted to Wizkid and Davido concert collaboration.

Wizkid had taken to his Instagram page on Wednesday to make a shocking announcement of going on tour with fellow music star, Davido.

Mr. Jollof reacted to the announcement via his Instagram page on Wednesday, stating that Wizkid has lost it.

He insinuated that Wizkid is starting to look irrelevant in the industry, hence decided to attach himself to Davido to make himself relevant.

Mr. Jollof said, ”Wizkid plans to perch on OBO’s wing to fly because Davido currently owns the music market.

Davido’s bestie, Cabana Chief Priest and logistics manager, Isreal DMW alongside other Nigerians have since reacted to Mr. Jollof statement.

isrealdmw said,” What is this again?.

cabana chief priest said,”Jollof dey smoke Igbo.

flexo_off said,”Wizkid said i never give a man more than what he deserves, cause they still the bite the hand that feed them and he was right.

afrikan_special said, “He said his next tour is with Davido, he didn’t say Davido’s next tour is with him. The said tour can be in 2024, 2025, 2026…nobody knows, Wizkid’s waiting game is not here normally, so baba be calm.

istforum9ja said,” Dem don sell expired igbo give you.”