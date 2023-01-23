—Says 750 cleared, others being processed

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP, has advised delegates with Bank Verification Number, BVN related cases to remain calm as the adhoc verification committee has rectified about 750 cases awaiting approval for payment.

PAP warned that any affected ex-agitator who joins any protest in respect of the exercise will be suspended from the programme.

The Director of Mobilisation Strategic Communication Committee (STRACOM) of PAP, Comrade Tonye Bobo, gave the warning in a chat with journalists, weekend, explaining that the Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Maj. Gen. Barry Tariye Ndiomu (retd) was doing everything possible to rectify all BVN related cases.

Comrade Bobo said, “the adhoc verification committee is working in accordance with the provisions of the regulatory framework put in place by the Central Bank of Nigeria for operations and Watch-list for the Nigerian Banking Industry.

“Any breach of the act would incur serious sanctions and penalty on the part of any affected ex-agitator,” he cautioned.

Recall that the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, in collaboration with the Bankers’ Committee, deployed a centralised Bank Verification Number, BVN, System in February 2014.

This was part of the overall strategy of ensuring the effectiveness of Know Your Customer, KYC, principles, in a bid to promote safe, reliable and efficient payment system which gives each customer in the Nigerian banking industry a unique identifier number.

“The BVN system is to address increasing incidence of frauds and to enhance public confidence in the banking industry. This Framework, without prejudice to existing laws, is a guide for the operations of the Watch-list in the Financial System.

“The Watch-list is a database of customers identified by their BVNs, who have been involved in confirmed cases of breaches, as defined within the framework,” he said.

This process is aimed at using BVN to deter, detect and mitigate the risks of fraud in the banking industry, and every customer is meant to have a personal BVN number linked to his or her bank account.