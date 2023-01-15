.

— Stabbed severally , nipples removed by killers

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A mother of four, identified as Patience, has been gruesomely murdered by some unknown gunmen in Akure, the Ondo state capital, over an alleged failed business deal.

The victim, a hairdresser, was reportedly trailed to Kajola area, in the Akure metropolis, where she was attacked and killed at about 830pm.

Vanguard gathered that the victim who lives around Sijuade area hailed from Delta state.

A relation, who spoke with newsmen, in confidence said ” on an ill-fated day, she received a business call, and she left for the place.

” She drove in another person’s car to meet up with her business partner when she was attacked and killed at Kajola area.

” lt was well planned, the purposely called her out to kill, over a business thst must jave turned sour.

” We understand that she was murdered by suspected killers over a business deal that is not too clear to us “

” With the way she was brutally killed, it showed that they did it without mercy.

” She was gruesomely murdered, they stabbed her severally in the chest and they removed her nipples“

” The killers are just heartless, they wasted her just because of a business deal. The children are left to suffer now.

” Her family members are mourning her untimely death and prayed that her killers be arrested by law enforcement agencies.

Her corpse was said to have been removed from the scene by the personnel of the state security outfit codenamed Amotekun and deposited at the state specialist hospital morgue.

The state police image maker, Funmi Odunlami, confirmed the killing.

Odunlami, however, said that the matter was not reported at the police station before the Amotekun personnel intervened and removed the corpse to the hospital’s morgue.