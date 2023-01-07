.

By Adegboyega Adeleye

In 2022, Afrobeats megastar and Grammy award-winning-singer, Burna Boy’s 6th studio album, ‘Love, Damini’ became the highest charting Nigerian album of all time on the Billboard 200.

The 19-track album debuted at #14 on the Billboard 200 Chart, #1 on the UK’s official album chart and #1 on Apple Music in 47 countries.

‘Love, Damini’ was released on 8 July 2022 through Atlantic Records and its lead single (which earned a Grammy nomination,) ‘Last Last’ also peaked #44 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart and #1 on Billboard’s U.S. Afrobeats Songs Chart.

“In 2022, @burnaboy’s ‘Love, Damini’ became the highest charting Nigerian album of all-time on the Billboard 200.”

In 2022, @burnaboy's 'Love, Damini' became the highest charting Nigerian album of all-time on the Billboard 200.— chart data (@chartdata) January 4, 2023

The ‘African Giant’ achieved a plethora of record-breaking feats in 2022 and he is in line for more successful accomplishments in 2023.

Burna Boy received a nomination for the song ‘Last Last’ in the Best Global Music Performance category for the 65th annual Grammy Awards.

He got his first Grammy award in 2021 for Best Global Music Album for his 2020 album ‘Twice as Tall’.

The 65th annual Grammy Awards ceremony is set to hold on February 5, 2023 in Los Angeles.