By Ada Osadebe

Grammy award winner, Burna Boy has once again attracted global recognition after his smash track “Last Last,” was identified as the tenth most searched music on Google in year 2022.

The Grammy-winning musician released the song Last Last, from his most recent studio album, Love, Damini last year.

The song, in the opinion of many, pays tribute to his final known connection with British rapper Stefflon Don.

The song is well-known throughout the world with many people identifying with its message.

It centres on falling in love, going through heartbreaks, and overcoming the sorrow and guilt that accompany the two.